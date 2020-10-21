TikTok star Bryce Hall could be in some hot water after a video of a recent altercation at a Los Angeles restaurant emerged.

According to reports, Hall attacked a restaurant server after being asked to stop vaping in the restaurant. It is illegal to vape at restaurants in Los Angeles.

The video surfaced just weeks after other members of the Sway Boys were seen attacking a man.

You can check out the video below.

DAILY DOSE OF STUPID: Bryce Hall attacks a restaurant server after the restaurant asked Bryce to stop vaping—it’s illegal to vape in restaurants in LA, according to TMZ. This 2 weeks after the Sway Boys were seen viciously beating a person. pic.twitter.com/ZGQVTaSEAz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 21, 2020

From the report:

Sources say Bryce and his friends were asked to leave and given the check. When their server went inside to run Bryce’s credit card, all hell broke loose. One source says it was Bryce and his buddies who jumped an employee, with Bryce throwing the first punch and continuing to brawl until other staffers broke it up. Now, Bryce tells us he was vaping, but says he was cordial when the manager asked him to leave. He claims the trouble started when he had to ask to get his credit card back more than 10 times … and the the manager allegedly told him, “No, get the f*** off the property.”

