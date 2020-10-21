Washington Football Team May Keep Name For Another Season

The Washington Football Team may not be changing its team name in the foreseeable future. After it was initially believed that the team would receive a new mascot for the 2021-22 season, the timeline could be slowed down.

According to the team president, the Washington Football Team will likely continue to be the team’s name next season.

“There’s a pretty good chance we will be the Washington Football Team next season,” team president Jason Wright told WJLA.

“I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league. apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif;”>We could get there quicker, it’s actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen.”

On July 13, the team retired its controversial mascot and logo that many deemed to be racist.

What the new name ultimately ends up being, meanwhile, remains to be seen.

Among the favorites to replace the team name are the Redtails, Generals, Veterans, and Capitols. The Redtails would allow the team to keep the “HTTR” rallying cry while also paying tribute to the Tuskeegee Airmen, who were the first African-American flying squadron in the United States military who fought in World War II.

So what could the Washington football team’s next name be?

Here is a look at the early favorites for a potential rebranding of the franchise.

Washington Redskins New Name Betting Odds

Redtails 3/1

Generals 4/1

Presidents 5/1

Lincolns 6/1

Veterans 8/1

Capitols 9/1

Americans 10/1

Memorials 10/1

Monuments 10/1

Kings 12/1

Roosevelts 12/1

Redhawks 15/1

Jeffersons 20/1

Renegades 22/1

Arlingtons 25/1

Hogs 50/1

Snowflakes 500/1

Trumps 500/1

