Diddy Announces the Launch of His Own Political Party

Diddy really wants everyone to be represented in politics. Diddy has announced that he will be launching his own political party, Our Black Party, for elections moving forward.

Diddy expressed the urgency of getting Donald Trump out of office, while also making sure Joe Biden is being held responsible.

In order to do that, Diddy wants to bring together Black voters from both sides of the political aisle.

“I’m launching one of the boldest movements that I’ve ever launched. It’s called Our Black Party. It’s time for us to have our own Black political party—unapologetically,” Diddy said, via Complex.

“Because right now, if you look at the debates, we’re not even a part of the conversation. We don’t have any political power, we don’t have any political leverage and so we started our Black party with some young, fearless Black activists, elected officials, and I’ve stepped up and put the money behind it.”

Diddy expanded on his comments on social media.

Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics. — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

So, I'm launching one of the boldest things I've ever launched. I'm launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It's called @OurBlackParty, it doesn't matter if you are Republican or Democrat… — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

The 2020 presidential election will be held on Tuesday, November 3. Be sure to get out and vote.