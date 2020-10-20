COVID-19 Outbreak Infects Every Resident at Nursing Home

A coronavirus outbreak has infected an entire nursing home in Kansas. According to the Norton County Health Department, every resident in the nursing home was infected.

A total of 51 residents at the Andbe Home were infected, while 10 passed away.

All of the residents are being forced to remain in their rooms during the quarantine process.

From the report:

A total of 10 residents of the Andbe Home northwest Kansas have perished from the virus, while one person is being treated at a local hospital and 51 others remain in care at the home, according to Norton County Health Department. A number of staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

