Coronavirus Denier Dies of COVID-19

A Ukrainian fitness influencer with 1.1 million followers on Instagram died of COVID-19 after spending his time denying that the virus existed.

Dmitriy Stuzhuk, a 33-year-old fitness instructor from the Ukraine was the one to succumb to the virus, according to the Sun.

From the report:

“The hospital is completely filled with people, some of them being treated in corridors,” wrote Stuzhuk, who was allowed to leave the hospital after eight days but was rushed back soon after. His ex-wife Sofia Stuzhuk, 25, the mother of his three kids, later announced that he was in “grave condition” and unconscious, according to the news outlet.

