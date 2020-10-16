Pfizer CEO: Company Won’t Finish COVID-19 Vaccine By Mid-November

Pfizer’s chief executive says the company will not be rushing its potential vaccine for COVID-19. Company CEO Dr. Albert Bourla posted a statement saying the company is continuing to gather information on whether the vaccine works which pushes back the timeline.

Donald Trump had previously said a vaccine would be ready by the presidential election on November 3, but Pfizer will not apply for emergency authorization to rush its study… yet.

An emergency authorization will not be pushed for until at least the third week of November.

“So let me be clear, assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for Emergency Authorization Use in the U.S. soon after the safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November,” Dr. Bourla said. “All the data contained in our U.S. application would be reviewed not only by the FDA’s own scientists but also by an external panel of independent experts at a publicly held meeting convened by the agency.

“The timelines above reflect our best estimates of when these important milestones could be achieved. For 171 years Pfizer has been known for our high-quality standards. Our purpose is to discover breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. I cannot think of a breakthrough that would be more meaningful to a greater number of people than an effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 8.02 million confirmed cases and 218,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.