Remember that man who was spotted flying with a jet pack near the Los Angeles International Airport earlier this summer? Well, apparently someone is up to it again which has sparked an investigation.

This week, a China Airlines crew member claimed they saw a person in a jet pack flying at around 6,500 feet within 10 miles of the airport.

In August, two commercial airlines had a similar sighting.

“The FBI is in contact with the FAA and is investigating multiple reports of what, according to witnesses, appeared to be an individual in a jetpack near LAX, including one today reported by a China Airlines crew,” the FBI Los Angeles Field Office spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told CNN this week.

While the idea of a man flying around in a jet pack in his free time is hilarious, Mashable did its research and found out some are speculating it may not be a jet pack and real person at all.

From the report:

On that occasion, Mashable reached out to JetPack Aviation, a jet pack company located near LAX, but they told us it wasn’t one of their jet packs. In fact, they said it maybe wasn’t a real jet pack at all — perhaps a drone of some sort with a mannequin attached, which is somehow even more disturbing.

Whatever is actually going on, we hope that videos begin surfacing online soon because it is something we all deserve to see.