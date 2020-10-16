As expected, sports betting in New Jersey has been an overwhelming success. And in the month of September, New Jersey set yet another single-month, all-time sports betting record for a single state in the United States.

According to the New York Post, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported that more than $748.5 million in wagers was gambled with 90 percent of bets coming from mobile devices.

The previous record of $667.9 million was set by New Jersey in August 2020.

With its latest record, New Jersey now holds two of the top five monthly betting figures in the United States.

1. New Jersey, Sept. 2020: $748.5 million

2. New Jersey, Aug. 2020: $667.9 million

3. Nevada, Nov. 2019: $614.1 million

4. Nevada, March 2019: $596.7 million

5. Nevada, Nov. 2018: $581.0 million

One thing that has worked in New Jersey’s favor during the coronavirus pandemic has been the flurry of sports returning at the same time. At one point, the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, MLB, and NFL regular season were all going on at the same time. That allowed more opportunities for eager gamblers to place their wagers across a wide range of sports.

And with plenty of time left in the NFL season — one of the most popular sports to gamble on — it will be interesting to see whether New Jersey can continue to bring in more cash.

To date in 2020, New Jersey has taken in over $3.28 billion in sports betting and made $223.1 million in revenue.