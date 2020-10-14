Cardi B Explains Nude Photo Leak on Instagram

Cardi B had a nightmare of a situation on social media when she accidentally sent out a nude photo of herself on Instagram.

The photo quickly spread across social media before the Bronx rapper had the opportunity to respond.

In typical Cardi fashion, she took to Instagram Live to discuss the situation and how it all came about. According to Cardi, she simply wanted to show her estranged husband Offset a photo that she claimed was a swollen lip.

When trying to show Offset the photo, she accidentally posted it to her Instagram story.

“I’m laying in the f*cking bed, right?,” Cardi said on Instagram Live, via XXL. “And I’m telling Offset, ‘Yo, I feel like my top lip looks swollen.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I don’t think it looks swollen.’ Because I hit myself under here and it f*ckin‘…it got a little swole. So, I’m like, on camera it looks swole. Let me show you.

“So, I’m taking the f*ckin‘ picture, b*tch. I’m taking the f*ckin‘ picture, right? And then I f*ckin‘ pressed…and I’m seeing that it’s loading and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God, Offset. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God, the picture’s loading.’ And he’s like, ‘What? What? What?’ And I turn off the phone because I’m seeing that it’s going…You know when you post something on your [Instagram] story and it goes like this? So, I turn off my f*cking phone, so it won’t load. And I’m like, Yo, check if the f*ckin‘ picture posted.’ And he’s like, ‘Yo, posted the picture of the f*ckin‘ thing!

“For 30 minutes, I was mad. But then again, I’m like, whatever. Because…I don’t know, I feel like my boobs been…I don’t know, when I started hosting I used to show my boobs all the time because I was a stripper. Like, f*ck it. Everybody saw my tits. A lot of people talking shit because I got some big ass, big ass nipples, but that just come with motherhood, y’all.”

You can check out her full comments below.