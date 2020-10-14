Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Alabama football program could be on the verge of a coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, the university announced that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19.

Along with Saban, athletic director Greg Byrne has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following his diagnosis, Saban directed the program to practice from home.

“Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19,” Dr. Jimmy Robinson and Jeff Allen said in a statement. “Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information. At this point in time, the positive tests are limited to those two individuals.

“All individuals who are considered high-risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines. We will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.”

