NFL Cancels 2021 Pro Bowl Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2021 Pro Bowl has officially been canceled. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has announced that the annual all-star game set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada has been scrapped. Because of the forced cancelation, the league will be awarding the 2022 Pro Bowl to the Las Vegas Raiders. “The Pro Bowl originally was slated to be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 31. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be awarded to Las Vegas, per the league,” the NFL said in a statement.

“The league also announced that it is working with the NFLPA and other partners to create other virtual activities to replace the game. Fans will still be able to vote for players to the Pro Bowl roster starting Nov. 17 and the full rosters will be revealed in December.

“The Pro Bowl is the latest event on the NFL calendar to be affected by COVID-19.” By cancelling the 2021 Pro Bowl, the league will allow an extra vacant week prior to the Super Bowl in case further games are forced to be postponed due to COVID-19.

