UFC Offers Conor McGregor a January 23 Fight Against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has expressed interest in a rematch with Dustin Poirier and the UFC seems willing to oblige. However, the fight offer is not fitting into McGregor’s timeline.

McGregor previously asked for the Poirier fight by the end of 2020 — and even offered to fight for charity — but ESPN is reporting the fight is not being offered until early 2021.

The date being offered is January 23, 2021, and not in November or December like requested.

“We offered him a fight, we got him his own date,” UFC president Dana White told ESPN. “We didn’t have a date this year. We have everything laid out for this year, with world champions fighting for titles. He wants to fight Dustin Poirier apparently, so we went to [broadcast partner] ESPN and got him his own date. He’s been offered Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23.

“It’s a yes or no answer.

“We laid out this year. He was retired. Would anybody disagree he was retired? Through this crazy pandemic year we’re going through, we faced a lot of challenges. There were a lot of things done to make this thing work. We made it happen. We have our schedule laid out. Fighters have committed to it. Fighters have started training for these fights. Conor came back and wants to fight Dustin, so we went out and got him his own date. It’s Jan. 23.”

McGregor has also claimed he would be boxing Manny Pacquiao, but there have not been further developments in those talks.

McGregor last appeared in the UFC back at UFC 246 in January when he dismantled Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds after 15 months away from the sport. He then announced his retirement four months later on June 6. He said that the sport no longer excites him. However, the itch seems to be coming back — and we’ll have to wait and see if he sticks to his guns or accepts the UFC’s offer.