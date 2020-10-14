LaMelo Ball Officially Signs With Puma Basketball

LaMelo Ball is officially dropping any affiliation with the Big Baller Brand. After being rumored since earlier this year, it has been confirmed ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft that the youngest Ball brother is signing with Puma Basketball.

Ball, who is the potential No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.

With his decision, Ball becomes the first member of his family to officially drop the brand.

“Puma’s been making waves since their comeback to basketball, not just on the court but for the culture,” Ball said, via Complex. “They’re doing big things and are the new wave of hoops.

“Puma was a good fit because they tie basketball, music, and fashion so well together and will allow me to really bring my creative vision to life. I don’t want to give too much away, but big things are coming. It’s been fun working with the Puma Hoops design team and I’ll just leave it at that.

“I’ve just been working out and getting ready for the next step in my career. I’ll be excited to play for any city. It’s been my dream my whole life to play in the NBA and I’m just excited it’s getting close.”

When he left for Australia, Ball was considered a borderline first-round pick. After averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 12 games, he is now a surefire top-five pick and could be the No. 1 overall selection.