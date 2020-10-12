The Financial Benefits of a Healthy Lifestyle

Most people decide to pursue a healthy lifestyle because they want to look great, feel great, and enjoy a longer life. However, these aren’t the only benefits of getting in shape and eating well. In this article, we look at just a few of the ways in which taking care of yourself physically can also help to improve your financial health.

Food and Grocery Bills

While fast food and pre-packaged meals often market themselves as cheap options, this is rarely the case. If you purchase fresh ingredients in order to cook from scratch at home, you may just find yourself making considerable savings. This option also means you’re less likely to overdose on sugar, salt or saturated fats. Additionally, you may decide to cut down your portion sizes in order to maintain a healthy weight. This means you’ll be able to prevent yourself from overspending on excess ingredients. Finally, the costs of drinking and smoking really add up. Those who avoid unhealthy habits are likely to be much wealthier in the long run.

Medical Bills

Individuals who do not make the effort to stay healthy are more likely to experience significant health problems further down the line. If you live in a country that does not offer substantially subsidized healthcare, increased instances of physical illness and injury as a result of poor eating habits and low levels of exercise will result in more costly medical bills than you would have faced had you worked harder to stay healthy.

Insurance Premiums

If you have a pre-existing medical condition when applying for life insurance, it is likely that your premiums will be far higher than they would have been if you were entirely healthy. Issues like diabetes, cancer, heart conditions and many others besides can make policies far more expensive. Of course, it is possible to sell on a life insurance policy. This is often done by individuals who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness. You can estimate the value of your life insurance policy in seconds if you wish to arrange a viatical settlement payout of this kind.

Mobility

Poor health may result in reduced mobility. This can come with its own expenses, including the cost of mobility aids (there may be schemes in place to provide assistance, but these rarely stretch beyond the very basic). Individuals who are incapable of walking short distances as a result of poor physical health are more likely to rely on taxis and public transport than their healthier counterparts, and this can result in surprisingly large annual expenses.

Cheaper Leisure Options

If you invest more time in physical activity as your way of unwinding and having fun, your bank balance will thank you. Running, hiking, cycling and other hobbies of this kind are completely free and can be very sociable too. If you try to take on more of these pastimes and make fewer trips to the cinema or the local bar, you’ll be richer and healthier for it. What’s more, these activities prompt the human body to produce endorphins, happy hormones that will make you feel great time and time again.