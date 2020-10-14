Florida Gators Halt Football Activities After 19 Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Florida Gators are temporarily halting all football-related activities.

According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, the Gators made the decision to hit pause on the program after a coronavirus outbreak.

Reports reveal 19 players and staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few days.

“Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M, and this week’s opponent LSU,” Florida AD Scott Stricklin said in a statement, via TMZ Sports.

“These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.”

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the game between Florida and LSU is currently scheduled to go on as planned.

It appears that the end of the day on Wednesday could be a deadline for school officials to determine whether the game will go on as planned. If the Gators and Tigers do take the field, the university would likely not open the stadium to full capacity like Dan Mullen had requested for the game against the defending national champions.

Kickoff between the Gators and Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville is currently scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.