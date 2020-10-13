Monmouth University Outbreak Linked to ‘Super Spreader Event’

Monmouth University is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.

The university in New Jersey has 319 confirmed coronavirus cases that have been linked to an off-campus event.

According to an update from the university, the outbreak was linked to a “super-spreader” event.

“It appears that this increase in cases among students was tied to an off-campus event hosted two weeks ago,” president Patrick Leahy told students. “An overwhelming majority of the recent cases we have seen can be traced back to this isolated super-spreader event.

“Moving forward, we will need 100% cooperation from our campus community in order to resume our fall semester as planned.”

“I cannot emphasize enough the critical importance of compliance . . . The future of our fall semester will rest, in large part, on the ability of everyone to follow these necessary protocols,”

