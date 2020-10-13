Woman Dies After Coronavirus Reinfection

There is a new first when it comes to the coronavirus. According to reports, a Dutch woman has become the first to pass away after being reinfected with COVID-19.

The woman was 89 years old.

“She was discharged after 5 days and besides some persisting fatigue her symptoms subsided completely,” said a study, via “Clinical Infectious Diseases.”

There have reportedly only been 23 cases of reinfection, per studies.

“There are still many unknowns,” Mark Pandori, the director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory who led the study into the American case, told Bloomberg.

“Our findings signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily protect against future infection,” he said. “The possibility of reinfections could have significant implications for our understanding of COVID-19 immunity, especially in the absence of an effective vaccine.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 7.53 million confirmed cases and 211,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.