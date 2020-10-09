A “Halloween decoration” that was found in a Maryland parking lot turned out to be a grim discovery. According to reports, a person driving near a parking lot in White Marsh, Maryland saw what they thought was a decoration before realizing it was a dead body.

The body was later recovered and had suffered unspecified trauma. Baltimore County Police are investigating the situation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

“Right now, the only information that we have is that the body has suffered some sort of trauma,” Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Peach told local CBS station WJZ-13. “We don’t what that trauma is just yet.

“We don’t have a lot of information at this point. So we’re asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area last night or overnight hours to give us a call and let us know.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.