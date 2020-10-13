Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Due to ‘Unexplained Illness’

Johnson & Johnson has paused its COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to the company, a participant in the study came down with an “unexpected illness.” The trial was in PHASE 3.

“At Johnson & Johnson, there is no greater priority than the safety and well being of the people we serve every day around the world. We are committed to providing transparent updates throughout the clinical development process of our vaccine candidate, in compliance with regulatory standards and our own high ethical and scientific principles,” a statement read.

“We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. Following our guidelines, the participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians.”

