Bills vs Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The NFL schedule for this week wraps up with a primetime clash between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

The Bills enter Tuesday night’s game as slight 3.5-point favorites over the Titans.

How can you tune in to tonight’s primetime clash?

All of the information you need to watch the game on Tuesday night can be seen below.

Bills vs Titans Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, October 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV Channel: CBS (Check local listings)

Spread: Buffalo -3.5 | O/U: 52

How To Live Stream Bills vs Titans Online

Your best bet for watching the Bills vs Titans via a live stream is CBS Sports Live Extra. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

You can also watch the game live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Bills vs Titans On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

Looking to watch the Bills vs Titanson your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Bull for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.