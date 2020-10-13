Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest sports star to test positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Portuguese Football Association confirmed the news. According to the statement, Ronaldo “is doing well, without symptoms.”

Of course, there are some concerns after a photo surfaced on social media that showed Ronaldo and his teammates huddled around a table with no one wearing masks.

TMZ Sports shared the photo.

