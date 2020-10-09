The New York Jets could be the next NFL franchise combating the coronavirus. According to reports on Friday morning, the New York Jets sent all players and coaches home after a possible positive COVID-19 test was returned.

“After a presumptive positive player test today, all Jets players and coaches were just sent home, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote.

Because of the potential positive test result, there are now questions about whether the Arizona Cardinals will be able to fly to the east coast later on Friday as initially scheduled.

“Cardinals are scheduled to leave for New York today, so now there are questions whether they can leave to fly East for Sunday’s game against the Jets,” Schefter added.

If the test is confirmed to be positive, the Jets would join teams like the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, and Las Vegas Raiders who have returned positive COVID-19 tests.

The Jets and Cardinals are set to kickoff at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. We will have to wait and see how the potential positive test will impact the game.

