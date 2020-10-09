Crede Bailey, a top White House security official, is reportedly “gravely ill” with COVID-19. Bailey, who is in charge of the White House security office, has been hospitalized with coronavirus since September, according to Bloomberg.

Bailey works closely with the Secret Service and is in charge of credentialing visitors to the White House.

Per the report, Bailey fell ill before the September 26 Rose Garden event President Donald Trump held to announce his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett which has since been described as a super-spreader event with more than a dozen positive cases linked to the ceremony.

From the report:

A White House spokesman declined to comment on Bailey. He is in charge of the White House security office, which handles credentialing for access to the White House and works closely with the U.S. Secret Service on security measures throughout the compound. A career federal employee who has seldom appeared in the news, Bailey was swept up in a controversy last year over security clearances granted to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Bailey privately testified to the House Oversight Committee that he didn’t face pressure from others at the White House to grant clearances, according to a report by The Hill.

