Woman Shot & Killed While Filming Fake Abduction For TikTok

A Mexican woman was shot and killed during a TikTok stunt that went terribly wrong. Areline Martinez, was filming a fake abduction for the social media app in Chihuahua, Mexico when a gun went off and struck her in the head, according to Mexico News Daily.

Martinez had reportedly filmed fake abductions on TikTok in the past.

According to the report, at least 10 people were present for the filming of the incident which involved Martinez having her hands and feet bound while she was tied to a chair.

While Martinez was struggling, a .45-caliber gun went off and pierced her brain which killed her immediately.

A YouTube video shows her final moments before the tragic accident.

“Waking up and finding this news breaks my heart; rest in peace, beautiful, you will always shine wherever you are, Areline Martínez,” a comment on a Facebook page set up in her honor read.

Police are reportedly searching for two men who fled the scene.

Two men present at the scene fled in a Jeep Cherokee immediately after shooting her. They have been identified thanks to footage police found at the scene but their whereabouts are still unknown.

Martinez leaves behind a one-year-old daughter.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Martinez’s family and friends during this difficult and tragic time.

