The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues its stint at Fight Island with UFC on ESPN+ 37 set to take place this weekend.

In the main event of the night, top-ranked bantamweight contenders Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen are set to go toe-to-toe as they look to continue climbing the ladder at 135-pounds. Luckily for the fans who will be in attendance, both main event fighters successfully hit their contracted weight.

The co-main event, meanwhile, features a thrilling featherweight scrap between the always exciting Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani.

Other bouts on the main card include Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Markus Perez, Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot, and the main card opener between Ilia Topuria and Youssef Zalal.

The event will air live on ESPN+.

Before the fights could become official, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the fighter weigh-ins at Flash Forum at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The full weigh-in results from UFC on ESPN+ 37 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Marlon Moraes (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Marcin Tybura (263)

Dricus Du Plessis (186) vs. Markus Perez (186)

Tom Aspinall (252) vs. Alan Baudot ()

Ilia Topuria (146) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

K.B. Bhullar (186) vs. Tom Breese (186)

Chris Daukaus (227) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (265)

Joaquin Buckley (185.5) vs. Impa Kasanganay (185.5)

Ali Alqaisi () vs. Tony Kelley (136)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Omar Morales (145.5)

Tracy Cortez (136) vs. Stephanie Egger (135.5)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (126)