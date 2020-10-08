The Federal Bureau of Investigations has thwarted a terrifying plot by a militia group in Michigan that planned to kidnap and assassinate Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

At least five people are being arraigned in connection to the plot after a series of raids in Wexford County and Hartland, according to a report from 9 & 10 News’ Eric Lloyd.

The raids were reportedly linked to an ongoing investigation into the death of a Detroit man who was killed during a shootout with FBI agents. earlier this month.

The affidavit lists Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta as men charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote, via the Detroit News “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

Whitmer has consistently been bashed by groups on the far-right for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

There had previously been numerous rallies calling for her removal from office, but we can now see the threats may have been more severe than initially imagined.

“The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” an FBI agent wrote following a meeting with a confidential informant over the summer.

“They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”

Luckily, the FBI stepped in before any actions could be carried out.