Broadway Will Remain Closed Through Summer 2021

Broadway will reportedly be extending its shutdown. According to a report from NBC New York, the Broadway League will be announcing an extension of its shutdown of live theater brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the report, performances will be suspended through May 30, 2021, with productions expected to resume in June 2021.

BroadwayWorld.com also confirmed the news.

The Broadway shutdown first began on March 12, 2020, when New York City became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Governor Andrew Cuomo had hoped that Broadway productions could return in June 2020, but the pandemic had other plans as the city went into lockdown.

Now, fans of live performances will have to wait until they can return to the theaters.

