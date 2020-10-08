New Hampshire Church Sparked COVID Outbreak After 10-Day Prayer Session

Gate City Church in Nashua, New Hampshire is being investigated after potentially being linked to a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than half of a dozen people, according to Newsweek.

Prior to the outbreak, the church held a 10-day prayer session.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) identified the outbreak as the number of daily coronavirus cases in the state rose by nearly 35 percent within two weeks to average 47 new cases a day.

Since the infections began to rapidly spread, Gate City Church has decided to hold its sessions virtually for the next few weeks.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 7.53 million confirmed cases and 211,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.