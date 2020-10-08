Travis Scott Offers to Pay Tuition for 5 HBCU Students

Fresh off of his collaboration with McDonald’s, Travis Scott is in the giving mood. La Flame took to social media this week and offered to help a handful of lucky college students.

Scott started off by joking with fans on social media about replacing lost goods like AirPods and a hoodie and buying a fan a PlayStation 5, but then he turned serious when it came to a college education.

The rapper sent out a series of tweets saying he would like to pay a semester’s tuition for five students attending Historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The cause is close to Scott’s heart because his mother attended Grambling State University in Louisiana and his father attended Prairie View A&M in Texas; which are both HBCUs.

Scott wrote: “I KNOW SCHOOL JUST STARTED AND I WANNA TAKE CARE OF 5 KIDS TUITION FOR THERE FIRST SEMESTER OF SCHOOL !!! WHY NOT!!!!! 5 KIDS THAT ATTEND A HBCU Send me ur schools ya heard !!!”

First a McDonald’s meal and now paying college tuition? You have to love Travis Scott, a real man of the people.