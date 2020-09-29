13 Purdue Student-Athletes Suspended Over Party on Campus

The University of Purdue has announced that 13 student-athletes have been suspended following a party at an on-campus residence hall that violated COVID-19 safety precautions over the weekend.

The students will be asked to leave their dorm rooms on Wednesday to begin serving their suspensions.

“The university will process the appeals of the summary suspensions expeditiously. We will not be providing details regarding individual disciplinary outcomes. Each case will be resolved in a manner that meets the objectives of (1) protecting the health & safety of the campus community and (2) educating students on how to effectively adhere to the Protect Purdue Pledge,” a statement from the university read, via ESPN.com.

“Our student-athletes, coaches and staff remain committed to following the guidelines of the Protect Purdue Pledge, and have been working with the university throughout this process. While this is an unfortunate occurrence, we hope it’s instructive for all Boilermaker students and reinforces the importance of protecting everyone on campus during this time.”

As for the student-athletes who were suspended, none of them are involved in fall sports programs.

