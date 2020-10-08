Taylor Swift Endorses Joe Biden For President

Taylor Swift has become more and more involved with politics over the years, and now she is making her voice heard for the 2020 election cycle.

This week, Swift announced that she spoke with V Magazine ahead of the Vice Presidential debate and that she will officially be endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

“I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies,” the pop star wrote on Twitter.

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘 📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

Swift previously spoke highly of Biden and said that he is the type of candidate the United States needs to properly heal from the division that we have seen over the past four years.

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first,” Swift told V Magazine. “The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

She also praised Biden for the work he has done for the LGBTQ+ community.

There is also good news for Swift and all of those who are supporting the 2020 Democratic candidate, with polls showing Biden has opened a strong double-digit lead over Donald Trump with the election just weeks away.