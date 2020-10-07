Vice Presidential Debate Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

The 2020 Vice Presidential Debate is set to take place on Wednesday, October 7 at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah. Wednesday’s debate will be moderated by USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page.

The debate kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

It marks the first and only debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California senator Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent on a major party ticket.

The two will take the stage to debate the top issues and topic in the 2020 election cycle and will hopefully provide better insight and detail into the issues than what we saw from the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The debate will be broadcast live on all major networks, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and C-SPAN.

All major networks will also be streaming live on their YouTube pages.

The remainder of the debate schedule can be seen below.

2020 Presidential Debate Schedule

Second presidential debate

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15

Thursday, Oct. 15 Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT)

9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT) Moderator: Steve Scully, political editor of C-SPAN

Third presidential debate

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 22 Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT)

9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT) Moderator: Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent