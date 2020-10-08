NFL Schedule 2020: NFL Week 5 Announcer Schedule & Pairings

The NFL regular season rolls on. On Sunday afternoon, Week 5 of the 2020-21 regular season kicks into full swing with a full slate of games across the country.

While things will look different this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and teams are beginning to report some positive tests across the league, it is exciting to know that football has returned.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game on opening weekend?

The full television schedule and list of announcer pairings for Week 5 of the NFL regular season can be seen below, via Awful Announcing.

NFL Week 5 Announcer Schedule

Thursday, October 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago, FOX|NFL 8:20 p.m. – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink

Sunday, October 11

Carolina at Atlanta, FOX 1:00 p.m. – Chris Myers, Brock Huard & Jen Hale

Cincinnati at Baltimore, CBS 1:00 p.m. – Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & Amanda Balionis

Jacksonville at Houston, CBS 1:00 p.m. – Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & Sherree Burruss

Las Vegas at Kansas City, CBS 1:00 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn

Arizona at NY Jets, FOX 1:00 p.m. – Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, FOX 1:00 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

Buffalo at Tennessee, CBS 1:00 p.m. – Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely

LA Rams at Washington, FOX 1:00 p.m. – Brandon Gaudin, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver

Miami at San Francisco, FOX 4:05 p.m. – Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak

Indianapolis at Cleveland, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

NY Giants at Dallas, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

Denver at New England, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins

Minnesota at Seattle, NBC 8:20 p.m. – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michelle Tafoya

Monday, October 12

LA Chargers at New Orleans, ESPN 8:15 p.m. – Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters

BYES: Detroit, Green Bay