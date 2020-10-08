The Tennessee Titans continue to rack up positive COVID-19 tests within the organization. As the only team in the NFL to have a full-on breakout, two additional positive tests were confirmed on Thursday morning, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The team facility was originally set to reopen on Wednesday, but as the positive tests continue to pile up the doors remain closed and the team’s Week 5 contest is now in serious doubt.

Schefter reports that another player tested positive on Thursday morning and that an inconclusive result from Wednesday was confirmed as positive. That means the Titans have had 12 players and nine non-players test positive in the past week.

Since September 24, the Titans have seen a total of 23 positive tests.

There is another Titans’ player positive test this morning and the inconclusive positive test from yesterday is now a confirmed positive, per source. The Titans’ facility remains closed and the prohibition on in person activities continues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

While all of the players who tested positive were not identified, Pro Football Talk reports cornerback Kristian Fulton, linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson are among the positive players. Wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, and tackle Isaiah Wilson are also on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Titans and Bills are currently scheduled to kickoff on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET at LP Field on Sunday, October 11. Both teams are currently undefeated, but we will have to see whether the game will actually take place after the latest coronavirus setback in Tennessee.