Donald Trump is ‘Symptom Free’, Has COVID-19 Antibodies

Donald Trump‘s recovery from the coronavirus is reportedly going well. According to a memo from physician to the president Dr. Sean Conley, Trump is now symptom-free.

Along with being symptom-free, Trump has reportedly has the antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The president this morning says ‘I feel great!’ His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range,” Dr. Conley’s memo read, via the New York Post.

“He’s now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization.”

The president is currently quarantining in the White House after returning from Walter Reed Medical Center.

