The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Soldier Field to kick off Week 5 with a matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost their first game of the season which caused some immediate concern for fans, but the team has since calmed everyone’s nerves by pulling off three straight wins to take the lead in the NFC South.

“To join a team and to be embraced the way that I’ve been embraced — it’s been amazing for me,” Brady said, via ESPN.com.

“(I) just enjoy every minute of it (and) I take that responsibility being a quarterback, being a leader (and) being a captain — I take those not lightly. I want to show up and be the best for my teammates every day. I know they count on me to be dependable (and) consistent. They depend on me to be a great player for the team and I want to deliver for them. It’s really been a privilege for me to be here.”

Tampa Bay enters Thursday night's primetime clash as 3.5-point favorites over the Bears.

Date: Thursday, October 8

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: NFL Network

Betting Odds: Buccaneers -3.5 | O/U: 44.5

