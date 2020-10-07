Vice Presidential Debate Odds 2020: Prop Bets & Betting Odds

The 2020 Vice Presidential Debate is set to take place on Wednesday, October 7 at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah.

After the “sh*tshow” that we saw between Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in the first presidential debate, people are hoping for a debate that will focus on real policy issues and solutions when Mike Pence and Kamala Harris take the stage.

Ahead of the showdown, the oddsmakers sent out some odds and prop bets to give us an idea of what we could expect to see on Wednesday night.

From which candidate will say “coronavirus” more to how many times Kamala Harris calls out Mike Pence for lying or whether either candidate will contract COVID-19, there is plenty of action to be had.

A full look at the prop bets and odds for Wednesday’s debate can be seen below, via SportsBetting.ag.

2020 Vice Presidential Debate Prop Bets & Odds

2020 Presidential Election Odds

Joe Biden -175

Donald Trump +145

Mike Pence +2500

Kamala Harris +5000

Hillary Clinton +15000

Michelle Obama +15000

Elizabeth Warren +25000

Joanne Marie Jorgensen +50000

Which candidate will “lie” first? (According to New York Times fact-checker. First candidate with statements labeled as “False” will be graded winner.)

Kamala Harris +170

Mike Pence -250

Which candidate will say “mask(s)” more times?

Kamala Harris -250

Mike Pence +170

Which candidate will say “coronavirus” more times?

Kamala Harris -120

Mike Pence -120

Will either candidate stand up during debate?

Yes +700

No -2000

Will either candidate be seen in mask at table?

Yes +600

No -1500

Will Kamala Harris say “pray/prayer/prayed/praying” in regards to Trump recovery?

Yes +135

No -175

Total times Kamala Harris says “lie/lied/liar”

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Will Harris or Pence test positive for coronavirus by 10/13/20?

Yes +700

No -2000