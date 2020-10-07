Vice Presidential Debate Odds 2020: Prop Bets & Betting Odds

The 2020 Vice Presidential Debate is set to take place on Wednesday, October 7 at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah.
After the “sh*tshow” that we saw between Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in the first presidential debate, people are hoping for a debate that will focus on real policy issues and solutions when Mike Pence and Kamala Harris take the stage.
Ahead of the showdown, the oddsmakers sent out some odds and prop bets to give us an idea of what we could expect to see on Wednesday night.
From which candidate will say “coronavirus” more to how many times Kamala Harris calls out Mike Pence for lying or whether either candidate will contract COVID-19, there is plenty of action to be had.
A full look at the prop bets and odds for Wednesday’s debate can be seen below, via SportsBetting.ag.
2020 Vice Presidential Debate Prop Bets & Odds
2020 Presidential Election Odds
- Joe Biden -175
- Donald Trump +145
- Mike Pence +2500
- Kamala Harris +5000
- Hillary Clinton +15000
- Michelle Obama +15000
- Elizabeth Warren +25000
- Joanne Marie Jorgensen +50000
Which candidate will “lie” first? (According to New York Times fact-checker. First candidate with statements labeled as “False” will be graded winner.)
- Kamala Harris +170
- Mike Pence -250
Which candidate will say “mask(s)” more times?
- Kamala Harris -250
- Mike Pence +170
Which candidate will say “coronavirus” more times?
- Kamala Harris -120
- Mike Pence -120
Will either candidate stand up during debate?
- Yes +700
- No -2000
Will either candidate be seen in mask at table?
- Yes +600
- No -1500
Will Kamala Harris say “pray/prayer/prayed/praying” in regards to Trump recovery?
- Yes +135
- No -175
Total times Kamala Harris says “lie/lied/liar”
- Over 1.5
- Under 1.5
Will Harris or Pence test positive for coronavirus by 10/13/20?
- Yes +700
- No -2000