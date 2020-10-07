President Donald Trump is urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congress to work quickly to provide stimulus relief to the American people.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Trump said that he would be willing to immediately approve a bill if Pelosi and company were able to pass a standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation.

“Move Fast, I Am Waiting To Sign!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?”

Trump has previously accused Pelosi of not negotiating in good faith by tying other legislation to the stimulus package.

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” he wrote. “We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith.

“I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

Pelosi has since responded with a statement regarding Trump’s latest tactics.

“Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress,” Pelosi’s statement read.

“Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act. He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets, unless his name is printed on the check.”

A stimulus check would certainly help the millions of unemployed Americans and others who have fallen into difficult financial situations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether stimulus check legislation is passed before next month’s presidential election, however, remains to be seen.