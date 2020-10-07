Titans Players Held Unsanctioned Workout Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The NFL is reportedly looking into an unsanctioned workout conducted by the Tennessee Titans. The workout was held away from the team facilities at Montgomery Bell Academy on September 30.

Among the players participating in the workout was quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reported the news and shared photos from the alleged workout. The workout occurred during the team’s coronavirus outbreak.

The Titans currently have 10 players and nine staff members who have tested positive by COVID-19.

Titans offensive guard Rodger Saffold hinted that the workouts were important and that they took place while quoting Kuharsky’s story.

“Guys just don’t work out for fun this is for their lively hood, their family, their opportunity. Say what you want but I’m standing up for my team always,” Saffold wrote on Twitter.

Tannehill had also previously commented on the importance of in-person workouts when the positive coronavirus outbreak within the Titans facility first began.

“You can’t sit around on the couch for a week and be on a Zoom meeting and expect to go be at a physical peak on a Sunday, or whenever the game is going to be,” Tannehill said. “It’s going to look a little bit different for everybody, what they’re able to do, where they’re able to work out, in a garage, in a gym somewhere, I’m not even sure.

“Every man on this team is charged with prepping themselves, getting their bodies right, making sure that we’re running, we’re conditioned, and ready to go whenever the game comes around. . . . I’m just going to make sure that I’m getting throws in and ready to go and throw the ball well when the game comes around.”

With the league’s investigation into the Titans, any potential violations of the league’s COVID-19 protocols could lead to significant punishments.