CDC Adds ‘Airborne Transmission’ as Potential COVID-19 Spreader

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added a new potential spreader of COVID-19. In its updated COVID-19 guidance, the CDC has acknowledged the potential spread through “airborne transmission.”

The message was shared on the CDC website this week.

“Today’s update acknowledges the existence of some published reports showing limited, uncommon circumstances where people with COVID-19 infected others who were more than six feet away or shortly after the COVID-19-positive person left an area,” the CDC said.

“In these instances, transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise.”

While airborne spreading is a possibility, the CDC continues to urge people to practice proper social distancing, to wear a mask, and to wash your hands.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 7.53 million confirmed cases and 211,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.