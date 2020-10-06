Maxwell Award Announces College Football Players of the Week for Week 5

As the college football season rolls on, the Maxwell Football Club continues to announce its weekly honors. Following Week 5 of the 2020 campaign, the Maxwell Football Club announced its latest Maxwell Award Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week will be recognized for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams, and the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week will be honored for outstanding defensive play.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week went to Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, who through for 435 yards and four touchdowns in ‘Bama’s 52-24 blowout win over Texas A&M.

Defensively, West Virginia nose tackle Darius Stills tallied four tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss during the team’s double-overtime win over Baylor to pick up the honor.

Additional information on the Week 5 Player of the Week winners can be seen below.

Maxwell Award Player of the Week: Mac Jones- QB – Alabama

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week in recognition of his outstanding performance in the Crimson Tide’s dominating 52-24 win versus Texas A&M on Saturday. Jones put together a career game against the Aggies, totaling a career-best 435 yards, the fourth-most in a single game in Alabama history. He finished the day 20-of-27 passing for a 74.1 percent completion percentage, including a career-high four touchdowns. Jones had a passer rating of 250.9 and averaged 21.8 yards per completion in the Tide’s home opener. The Tide returns to action this weekend vs Ole Miss.

Bednarik Award Player of the Week: Darius Stills – NT – West Virginia

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was awarded the Bednarik Award Player of the Week in recognition of his outstanding performance last weekend. Stills tallied four tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss during the team’s double overtime win over Baylor on Saturday. Stills has dominated the Bears over the last two seasons combining for 14 tackles, including 10 unassisted, 5.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. He will look to continue his strong start to Big 12 play next week when the Mountaineers play host to the Kansas Jayhawks with kickoff set for noon.