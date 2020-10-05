Falcons vs Packers Live Stream: Watch Monday Night Football Online

The Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers meet at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football for the nightcap of a primetime doubleheader. After the Patriots-Chiefs game was rescheduled for Monday night, the game will serve as a lead-in to Atlanta vs. Green Bay on ESPN.

Green Bay is undefeated through the first three weeks of the season, while the Falcons are still in search of their first win of the year after two fourth-quarter collapses in the past two weeks.

“I know the first three weeks haven’t been what we would have wanted,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said, via ESPN.com. “That’s for sure. But I still have a lot of faith and a lot of belief in this football team, that we’re capable of winning, and winning regardless of who we’re going against.”

Green Bay, meanwhile, is the first team in NFL history to have at least 35 points and no turnovers in each of its first three games.

The Packers enter Monday Night Football as 6.5-point favorites over the Falcons.

Falcons vs Packers Viewing Details

Date: Monday, October 5

Time: 8:50 P.M. EST

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Packers -6.5 | O/U: 56.5

How To Live Stream Monday Night Football Online

Your best bet for watching Monday Night Football via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Monday Night Football On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the fight for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.