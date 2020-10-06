Donald Trump Will Continue COVID-19 Treatment at White House

President Donald Trump was released from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening after being treated for COVID-19. Following his release, Trump has shown a positive attitude and praised the front line and health care workers who provided his treatment.

“Now I’m better. And maybe I’m immune, I don’t know,” Trump said in a video statement posted to Twitter. “We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently.”

Despite Trump’s upbeat attitude, he will continue to undergo monitoring of any potential symptoms and impact the virus could have.

Trump’s treatment has included experimental polyclonal antibodies and oxygen at the White House on Friday, along with the antiviral drug remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone while at Walter Reed, according to the New York Post.

And because he is not completely out of the woods yet, he will continue to receive additional COVID-19 treatments while working from the White House.

