Melania Trump Provides Health Update After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Melania Trump is providing an update on her health following her COVID-19 diagnosis late last week.

While reports have surfaced that President Donald Trump is recovering well and could soon be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center, Melania has shared that she is also doing well.

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home,” Melania wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus.”

The First Lady has been quarantining at the White House since learning of her positive test.

