Donald Trump Says US Will Not Shut Economy Down Again Over COVID-19

Donald Trump is recovering from COVID-19 at the White House and trying to bring some confidence to the American people.

Since Trump was released from Walter Reed Medical Center after being treated for his symptoms, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the coronavirus with his followers on social media.

Trump seemed to downplay the severity of COVID-19 while vowing that he will not shut the economy down again if there’s a second wave — like many experts have warned of.

“Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The flu is estimated to kill between 12,000 and 61,000 people each year, while the coronavirus death toll in the United States has topped 210,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 7.44 million confirmed cases and 210,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.