Shaun David Lucas, a Wolfe City police officer, has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jonathan Price, a black man who was attempting to break up a fight between a man and woman at a local gas station.

Lucas was being held on $1 million bond but has since posted bond and has been released, according to CBS DFW.

“This is the first step. This man is dangerous and should not be out on bond. The family was relieved to hear of his arrest and are looking forward to his conviction,” said Dallas attorney Lee Merritt.

While Price was attempting to break up the fight, he was reportedly tased and then shot multiple times.

Since his passing, those who knew Price described him as a hard worker and a “pillar of the community” and a “hometown hero.” The Texas Rangers are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

A GoFundMe has been opened up by former MLB player Will Middlebrooks, who was a close friend of Price. The account has raised more than $50,000 at the time of this post.

Middlebrooks also commented on the shooting with a statement of his own.

“See this face? This is the face of one of my childhood friends. The face of my first ever favorite teammate. The face of a good man,” Middlebrooks wrote on Twitter. “But unfortunately it’s the face of a man whose life was taken away from him last night with his hands in the air, while a small-town East Texas cop shot him once in the chest and then twice in the back.

“Why? Because he was trying to break up a fight at a gas station. For some reason, he was singled out. I’ll let you do the math. There are no excuses this time. ‘He was a criminal.’ Nope, not this time. ‘He resisted arrest, just comply with the cops.’ Nope, that one doesn’t work this time either. This was purely an act of racism. Period…

“I’m sick. I’m heartbroken, and I’m furious. Love you, JP. See you when I see you bro.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Price’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.