Delonte West Prepping For Next Treatment Phase After Detox

Former NBA star Delonte West is making some progress in his road to recovery. After meeting with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who offered to help cover the cost of West’s treatment, West reportedly entered a detox facility.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, West has been “doing okay” in detox and is now preparing for the next step of his recovery process.

From the report:

We’re told detox is Phase 1 — the process of removing all traces of drugs and alcohol from Delonte’s system. Detox ain’t exactly a walk in the park — in fact, it’s a pretty taxing process both physically and mentally. West is undergoing the process under the supervision of professionals — but it’s still extremely tough. One person close with West told us Delonte is “doing fine” while “roughing it out” in order to move on to the phase of his treatment.

Once the detox is complete, West will be moved to another facility where he can put the focus on his long-term sobriety while also focusing on mental health.

West’s brother Dmitri detailed the former player’s battle with mental health issues and bipolar disorder earlier this year.

“Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don’t know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he’s doing OK,” Dmitri told SLAM! Magazine, via Complex. “My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford.”

Others in the NBA community have reportedly attempted to help West, including former St. Joseph’s teammate Jameer Nelson. Former head coach Phil Martelli also weighed in.

We are happy that it now looks like West could be getting some of the help he needs.