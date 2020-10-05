WHO Says 10 Percent of People in the World May Have Contracted COVID-19

The World Health Organization says that the spread of COVID-19 may have hit double-digits across the globe. In its latest estimates, WHO estimated that 10 percent of the world’s population may have been infected with the coronavirus.

“Our current best estimates tell us that about 10 percent of the global population may have been infected by this virus,” Ryan said, according to the Associated Press.

“What we will reiterate is that each and every individual and each and every citizen should be guided by the national guidance in their country. That’s the combination of different measures that reduce risk. And we know these reduce risk: washing your hands, staying a safe distance from other individuals, avoiding crowded spaces, [and] wearing a mask both to protect others and yourself where you can’t physically distance or where there’s a risk.”

The estimated number would mean that more than 760 million people may have been infected.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 7.44 million confirmed cases and 210,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.