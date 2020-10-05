Jonathan Price: Man Killed in Police Shooting While Breaking Up Fight

Jonathan Price, a 21-year-old man from Texas, was shot and killed by a police officer while trying to break up a fight outside of a gas station over the weekend, according to a report from ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.

Price reportedly saw a man and woman fighting when he attempted to intervene.

However, when police arrived at the scene, they tased Price and fatally shot him. The police officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

“On October 3, 2020 an Officer involved shooting occurred in Wolfe City,” a Facebook statement from the city read. “The Officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of this matter by the Texas Rangers. No further information is available for release at this time.”

A GoFundMe has been opened up by former MLB player Will Middlebrooks, who was a close friend of Price. The account has raised more than $50,000 at the time of this post.

Middlebrooks also commented on the shooting with a statement of his own.

“See this face? This is the face of one of my childhood friends. The face of my first ever favorite teammate. The face of a good man,” Middlebrooks wrote. “But unfortunately it’s the face of a man whose life was taken away from him last night with his hands in the air, while a small-town East Texas cop shot him once in the chest and then twice in the back.

“Why? Because he was trying to break up a fight at a gas station. For some reason, he was singled out. I’ll let you do the math. There are no excuses this time. ‘He was a criminal.’ Nope, not this time. ‘He resisted arrest, just comply with the cops.’ Nope, that one doesn’t work this time either. This was purely an act of racism. Period…

“I’m sick. I’m heartbroken, and I’m furious. Love you, JP. See you when I see you bro.”

This one hurts… for so many reasons. pic.twitter.com/Z1gTYJFXuX — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) October 4, 2020

Our deepest condolences go out to Price’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.