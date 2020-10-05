White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced in a statement that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

McEnany received her positive diagnosis on Monday morning.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany wrote. “No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.

“Moreover, I definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

McEnany is the latest member of Donald Trump‘s close circle to test positive for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive, along with close personal aid Hope Hicks, former counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, assistant to the President Nicholas Luna, and more.

